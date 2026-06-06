Shark attack kills man off Western Australia coast

A man has died after being attacked by a shark while fishing off the coast of Western Australia state, police said on Saturday, the third fatal ‌shark attack in Australia in three weeks.

The 35-year-old was attacked on Saturday morning while spearfishing with family off the state's south coast at Michaelmas Island, close to the town of Albany, about 388 kilometres (241 miles) south of state capital Perth, police said.

He was taken ashore where he was treated by paramedics but died of his injuries.