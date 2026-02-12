VIDEO | Seven rescued after fishing vessel lists heavily off Spanish coast

The crews of some Good Samaritan boats successfully rescued all seven occupants of a fishing vessel after it developed a severe list in the Atlantic Ocean off northwestern Spain on Monday, February 9.

Local authorities first learned of the successful evacuation at around 10:50 local time on Monday when maritime search and rescue (SAR) agency Salvamento Maritimo received a distress call from the crew of one of the boats that had diverted to the area to render assistance.

The Good Samaritans reported that they were able to pick up the crew of the fishing vessel identified as the locally-registered Itoitz after the latter had abandoned ship into a waiting liferaft off the city of A Coruña in Galicia.