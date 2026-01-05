VIDEO | 23 rescued from sinking passenger boat off Masbate, Philippines

The Philippine Coast Guard and various local partners have successfully rescued all passengers and crew of a recreational boat that suffered water ingress and became partially submerged off the Philippines' Masbate province on Saturday, January 3.

The captain of the boat identified by the name Harlyn 1 told the coast guard that the vessel had struck a submerged object while approximately two nautical miles off the coast of Sombrero Island within Masbate's San Pascual municipality.