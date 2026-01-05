VIDEO | 23 rescued from sinking passenger boat off Masbate, Philippines

The Philippine Coast Guard and various local partners have successfully rescued all passengers and crew of a recreational boat that suffered water ingress and became partially submerged off the Philippines' Masbate province on Saturday, January 3.
The captain of the boat identified by the name Harlyn 1 told the coast guard that the vessel had struck a submerged object while approximately two nautical miles off the coast of Sombrero Island within Masbate's San Pascual municipality.
Video posted by one of the passengers shows the occupants in lifejackets and awaiting rescue as the inside of the boat's hull gradually filled up with seawater.
Upon receiving the report about the water ingress, the coast guard deployed search and rescue (SAR) personnel along with civilian volunteers to Harlyn 1's last reported position.
The SAR operation concluded with the safe evacuation of all 20 passengers and three crewmembers. Nine individuals suffered minor injuries and were later treated by responding medical personnel.
The boat's operator has come under criticism following allegations of failure to adequately assess the vessel's seaworthiness prior to departing on the said date.