VESSEL REVIEW | Wilhelm Wilhelmsen – Low-emission fast boat enters service with Norwegian rescue agency
The Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue (Redningsselskapet; RS) has taken delivery of a new FRP search and rescue (SAR) boat built by Hydrolift to a design by Eker Design. Named Wilhelm Wilhelmsen, the vessel is an upgraded variant of an existing SAR boat design of which many examples are in use with RS. The design work emphasised reduced environmental impact as well as enhanced emergency response capability, particularly the ability to be deployed on short notice in all weather conditions.
With support provided by non-profit the Tom Wilhelmsen Foundation, RS approached Eker Design parent company the Eker Group to develop a new SAR boat that would also serve as a testbed for new technology with the aim of ensuring a 50 per cent reduction in their operations’ average CO2 emissions by 2030. After careful deliberation, the decision was made to have the new boat powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) due to its significantly reduced emissions of CO2, NOx, and particulate matter.
Future plans include having the vessel run on other types of low-emission alternative fuels once these become commercially available. The vessel itself will also be further developed, and the insights gained as a result will contribute to the development of a fleet of low-emission SAR boats.
Upgrading an already proven design
Wilhelm Wilhelmsen has a length of 13.9 metres (45.6 feet), a beam of 3.9 metres (13 feet), a displacement of 14.7 tonnes, and a speed of over 30 knots courtesy of two Volvo Penta D8 MH engines driving Kongsberg Kamewa waterjets via Twin Disc gearboxes. Also fitted are two Sleipner side thrusters, two Humphree interceptors, and Kongsberg waterjet and helm station joystick controls with auto-positioning, anchor point, auto heading, interceptor steering, trim assist, and park modes.
To accommodate the HVO propulsion, the design team took the RS’ existing P42 series SAR boat and extended it by nearly one metre (3.2 feet). The aft platform was also enlarged and the transom was repositioned to provide the additional needed space. A 50 per cent increase in air intake through new ventilation boxes ensures the engines receive optimal airflow, enhancing overall efficiency.
For this project, Hydrolift and Eker Design also partnered with coating specialist Jotun. Wilhelm Wilhelmsen therefore also serves as a test vessel for a new type of water-based antifouling solution.
The introduction of a new driveline and other technology necessitated a redesign of the P42 series’ existing systems, and new strength and dynamics analyses were conducted on the engine foundation, stringer, hull, deck, and towing system. Eker Design produced 18 new composite molds and inserts in-house and with partners, ensuring the quality required to enhance durability.
SAR-optimised technologies for more efficient rescues
The integration of new technologies, including a hydraulic bow thruster and hydraulic outlets, necessitated a redesign of the vessel’s control center. Eker Design was eventually able to find the most ergonomic placement of screens and controls, and RS volunteers were also involved in this process.
The boat also features a Hyke Sense PRO system that provides the crew with a continuous 360-degree awareness of the surroundings at sea. By utilising multiple sensors, objects of all shapes and sizes around the vessel are detected, tracked, and classified, providing a prioritised overview of potential risks and other objects of note. Other onboard sensors include a Marine Technologies monitoring system, Hatteland displays, a Teledyne FLIR thermal camera, Radio Holland VHF sets, and a Furuno package consisting of a radar and a plotter.
To meet the unique needs of specific sectors, custom applications can be built on the Hyke system, including a specialised SAR application. The system can also be accessed wirelessly via tablet, though the main interface will be in the wheelhouse. Also in the wheelhouse are four Ullman crew seats and medical equipment from Ferno.
The sensor packages and digital systems on board will improve situational awareness and make it possible for RS’ operations centre to assist in SAR and other missions. This opportunity for support also leads to SAR being conducted more efficiently by helping reduce the crew’ mental workload.