VESSEL REVIEW | Wilhelm Wilhelmsen – Low-emission fast boat enters service with Norwegian rescue agency

The Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue (Redningsselskapet; RS) has taken delivery of a new FRP search and rescue (SAR) boat built by Hydrolift to a design by Eker Design. Named Wilhelm Wilhelmsen, the vessel is an upgraded variant of an existing SAR boat design of which many examples are in use with RS. The design work emphasised reduced environmental impact as well as enhanced emergency response capability, particularly the ability to be deployed on short notice in all weather conditions.

With support provided by non-profit the Tom Wilhelmsen Foundation, RS approached Eker Design parent company the Eker Group to develop a new SAR boat that would also serve as a testbed for new technology with the aim of ensuring a 50 per cent reduction in their operations’ average CO2 emissions by 2030. After careful deliberation, the decision was made to have the new boat powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) due to its significantly reduced emissions of CO2, NOx, and particulate matter.

Future plans include having the vessel run on other types of low-emission alternative fuels once these become commercially available. The vessel itself will also be further developed, and the insights gained as a result will contribute to the development of a fleet of low-emission SAR boats.