VESSEL REVIEW | VS 001 & VS 002 – French interior ministry acquires self-righting rescue boats for Mediterranean operations

Finnish builder Kewatec Aluboat has handed over two new search and rescue (SAR) vessels in a series to Civipol, an agency under the French Ministry of the Interior that provides technical development support to other countries.

VS 001 and VS 002 have been officially named and have already commenced operational sailings in the Mediterranean, where they will support critical humanitarian and civil protection missions.

Kewatec said the SAR boats were built to be robust and reliable vessels designed to ensure rapid and decisive response under a broad range of conditions, while self-righting ability guarantees continued operability even following a full capsize. A shallow draught of only 0.9 metre (three feet) will ensure access to many nearshore areas.