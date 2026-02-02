VESSEL REVIEW | VS 001 & VS 002 – French interior ministry acquires self-righting rescue boats for Mediterranean operations
Finnish builder Kewatec Aluboat has handed over two new search and rescue (SAR) vessels in a series to Civipol, an agency under the French Ministry of the Interior that provides technical development support to other countries.
VS 001 and VS 002 have been officially named and have already commenced operational sailings in the Mediterranean, where they will support critical humanitarian and civil protection missions.
Kewatec said the SAR boats were built to be robust and reliable vessels designed to ensure rapid and decisive response under a broad range of conditions, while self-righting ability guarantees continued operability even following a full capsize. A shallow draught of only 0.9 metre (three feet) will ensure access to many nearshore areas.
Designed for all-weather use
Measuring 17.7 meters (58.1 feet) long by 4.8 metres (16 feet) wide, each all-aluminium vessel is powered by twin Scania DI13 diesel engines driving Hamilton HJ403 waterjets via ZF 400 gearboxes, delivering speeds in excess of 30 knots as well as enhanced manoeuvrability and precise control.
Two 2,500-litre (550-gallon) fuel tanks enable the execution of long-endurance missions for greater safety even in harsh maritime environments, while foam-filled fenders from Manuplas help protect the hull against impact damage when alongside other vessels.
The waterjet propulsion can also deliver a bollard pull of 4.8 tons, thus allowing each boat to perform limited towing of other vessels in distress. Humphree interceptors are fitted to keep each boat as stable as possible even during fast transits and tight turns.
Onboard space laid out to ensure increased survivor transport capacity
Each boat has space for 12 crewmembers and up to 30 other people such as rescued accident survivors. Personnel can be accommodated in a wheelhouse and a cabin featuring both heating and air conditioning for improved comfort regardless of weather conditions.
Power for the onboard systems is supplied by either a Solé diesel generator or a shore power connection when berthed.
Warm water is available for the occupants’ use thanks to circulation of heat from the engines. The windows are meanwhile fitted with defrosters to ensure improved visibility even amid low outside air temperatures.
SAR-optimised electronics and firefighting equipment
The wheelhouse on each boat is fitted with Libra-Plast doors, Speich windscreen wipers, and a FirePro extinguisher. External firefighting capability is provided by a Kolmeks pump connected to two Delta Fire monitors.
The wheelhouse electronics include three Hatteland displays, two Luminell SL2 searchlights, a Teledyne FLIR M346C thermal camera, and a Furuno package consisting of a radar, an AIS, a satellite compass, a loudhailer, an echosounder and an autopilot.
A rescue lift winch and a Dacon frame are fitted for use in MOB situations while two six-person liferafts from Viking Life-Saving Equipment will be available should evacuation become necessary.