VESSEL REVIEW | Patrol and rescue airboat for operation in Far Northern Russia

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (RMES) has taken delivery of a new emergency response airboat built by Krasnoyarsk-based company Sever.

The vessel belongs to the Project Sever 650K (Север 650K) series of airboats designed for operation in coastal and inland areas, cruising on surfaces such as frozen waterways, swamps, sand, grass and even asphalt, particularly in Russia’s Far North.

The RMES will use the airboat for search and rescue and maritime safety patrols.