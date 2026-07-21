VESSEL REVIEW | Nanhai Rescue 151 – China Rescue and Salvage Bureau to operate large all-weather response vessel off Hainan province
China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding has handed over a new search and rescue (SAR) vessel to the China Rescue and Salvage Bureau (CRSB), an agency under the Chinese Ministry of Transport.
Nanhai Rescue 151 (南海救151; Nanhai Jiu 151) has a length of 69.5 metres (228 feet), a beam of 14.6 metres (47.9 feet), a draught of 5.2 metres (17 feet) at full load, a depth of 6.9 metres (23 feet), and a gross tonnage of 2,341.
The vessel also boasts onboard space for accommodating up to 100 additional personnel, such as rescued accident survivors.
Electric propulsion delivering high performance
An electric propulsion system with a total installed power of 4,000 kW includes four generators, two azimuthing main thrusters, and two bow thrusters. This arrangement can deliver a maximum speed of 15 knots and a bollard pull of 55 tons.
The vessel can be used for SAR missions in both nearshore and offshore waters. A DP2 system is used in conjunction with the thrusters to permit station-keeping under a range of sea conditions, though the vessel was built to be able to withstand Beaufort Force 12 conditions characterised by wind speeds of up to 64 knots.
Ice-strengthened construction coupled with intelligent systems
Nanhai Rescue 151 was built in compliance with China Classification Society requirements, including those under the ice class B and intelligent ship notations. Construction is ongoing on three other vessels from the same series.
The vessel will be operated by the CRSB’s South China Sea branch primarily in the Qiongzhou Strait off Hainan province, which is known for its high volume of shipping traffic, fast currents, and relatively shallow nearshore areas.