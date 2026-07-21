VESSEL REVIEW | Nanhai Rescue 151 – China Rescue and Salvage Bureau to operate large all-weather response vessel off Hainan province

China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding has handed over a new search and rescue (SAR) vessel to the China Rescue and Salvage Bureau (CRSB), an agency under the Chinese Ministry of Transport.

Nanhai Rescue 151 (南海救151; Nanhai Jiu 151) has a length of 69.5 metres (228 feet), a beam of 14.6 metres (47.9 feet), a draught of 5.2 metres (17 feet) at full load, a depth of 6.9 metres (23 feet), and a gross tonnage of 2,341.

The vessel also boasts onboard space for accommodating up to 100 additional personnel, such as rescued accident survivors.