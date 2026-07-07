VESSEL REVIEW | Klaar Kimming – German all-weather rescue boat with remote navigation capability

Volunteer search and rescue (SAR) organisation German Life Saving Society (Deutsche Lebens-Rettungs-Gesellschaft; DLRG) has taken delivery of a new response boat designed and built by Netherlands-based Habbeke Shipyard.

Klaar Kimming ("Clear horizon") has since replaced a similarly named boat that has been in service with the DLRG’s Wedel station since 1999. The organisation said that, in addition to its age, the earlier SAR boat’s capability had offered only limited effectiveness during nighttime and winter operations.

The new SAR boat was developed to address the earlier vessel’s shortcomings, thus making it a capable platform for operations on the Lower Elbe River.