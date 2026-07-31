VESSEL REVIEW | Kiyi Emniyeti-15 – Turkish coastal safety agency places fast rescue boat into service

A new search and rescue (SAR) boat was recently handed over to the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety (Kıyı Emniyeti Genel Müdürlüğü; KEGM).

Built by Ares Shipyard, Kiyi Emniyeti-15 is the lead unit of a new class of 16 boats that will be operated by the KEGM. In addition to performing round-the-clock SAR in coastal waters, the boats will also be used for external firefighting and medical evacuation to shore.

The newbuild has all-aluminium construction, a length of 18.25 metres (59.88 feet), a moulded beam of 5.1 metres (17 feet), a gross tonnage of 39, a net tonnage of 11, and space for four crewmembers and up to seven rescued accident survivors.