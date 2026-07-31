VESSEL REVIEW | Kiyi Emniyeti-15 – Turkish coastal safety agency places fast rescue boat into service
A new search and rescue (SAR) boat was recently handed over to the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety (Kıyı Emniyeti Genel Müdürlüğü; KEGM).
Built by Ares Shipyard, Kiyi Emniyeti-15 is the lead unit of a new class of 16 boats that will be operated by the KEGM. In addition to performing round-the-clock SAR in coastal waters, the boats will also be used for external firefighting and medical evacuation to shore.
The newbuild has all-aluminium construction, a length of 18.25 metres (59.88 feet), a moulded beam of 5.1 metres (17 feet), a gross tonnage of 39, a net tonnage of 11, and space for four crewmembers and up to seven rescued accident survivors.
Offshore-capable vessel with external firefighting fitout
Two Volvo Penta D13C4-B MP diesel engines that each produce 515 kW (690 hp) at 2,250 rpm drive propellers to deliver a top speed of 20 knots and a range of 400 kilometres (250 miles). The propulsion arrangement also includes two Sincro SK160 WA 26kW auxiliary engines and two Sincro 36kVA alternators.
The emergency response equipment consists of port and starboard MOB recovery pallets, a firefighting pump with a discharge rate of 150 cubic metres (33,000 gallons) per hour, and a monitor fitted on the bow.
Enhanced safety features permitting all-weather use
The wheelhouse has forward-leaning windscreens to help reduce glare as seen from the helm station and to reduce reliance on wipers during periods of mild inclement weather. Handrails are fitted on the hull perimeter and the wheelhouse roof to permit safe passage along the outer deck.
The boat also has self-righting ability, allowing her to immediately resume operations even after overturning in bad weather.
The new KEGM SAR boat was built in compliance with Türk Loydu class requirements.