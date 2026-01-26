VESSEL REVIEW | Ibis III – Versatile amphibious boat for Western Australia-based rescue organisation

The builder said Broome Sea Rescue's operational area extends from 80 Mile Beach in the South to Cape Leveque in the North. The coverage area is between Cape Leveque to the North and 80 Mile Beach to the South of Broome. The volunteer sea rescue group is responsible for assisting people and vessels in distress covering an area of over 300 kilometres (190 miles) of coastline.

Because massive tidal fluctuations in the area of service present significant problems launching vessels at times of low water, an amphibious capability was deemed essential in the vessel's design.

“With the tidal movement in Broome reaching as high as 10 metres (30 feet), the local marine rescue group must be able to get on the water in any tide,” said Westerberg. “The amphibious system from Anura has allowed Ibis III to do this.