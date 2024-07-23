VESSEL REVIEW | Frederikshavn & Thorupstrand – Fast response boats delivered to Danish North Sea rescue unit

The Danish Coastal Rescue Service (DCRS), a maritime search and rescue (SAR) unit under the Royal Danish Navy, has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of two new fast rescue boats (FRBs) built by Maritime Partner of Norway. The boats, which have been named Frederikshavn and Thorupstrand, belongs to a series of seven that Maritime Partner is building in fulfilment of an order by the Defence Acquisition Logistics Organisation (DALO) of the Danish Ministry of Defence.

“The vessels utilise a proven hull design by Maritime Partner,” Allan Albert Andersen, Capacity Center Manager with DALO’s Maritime Division, told Baird Maritime. “This particular design has proven to be predictable and safe in the conditions of the North Sea and in Danish inshore waters over many years of operation with the DCRS.”