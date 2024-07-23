VESSEL REVIEW | Frederikshavn & Thorupstrand – Fast response boats delivered to Danish North Sea rescue unit
The Danish Coastal Rescue Service (DCRS), a maritime search and rescue (SAR) unit under the Royal Danish Navy, has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of two new fast rescue boats (FRBs) built by Maritime Partner of Norway. The boats, which have been named Frederikshavn and Thorupstrand, belongs to a series of seven that Maritime Partner is building in fulfilment of an order by the Defence Acquisition Logistics Organisation (DALO) of the Danish Ministry of Defence.
“The vessels utilise a proven hull design by Maritime Partner,” Allan Albert Andersen, Capacity Center Manager with DALO’s Maritime Division, told Baird Maritime. “This particular design has proven to be predictable and safe in the conditions of the North Sea and in Danish inshore waters over many years of operation with the DCRS.”
Proven rough weather capability
The 12.2-metre (40-foot) vessels were designed to meet the requirements of rescue stations that do not have larger enclosed SAR boats. The newbuilds are therefore slightly larger and heavier than typically necessary for an FRB.
“The series is suited for harsher conditions that would normally be at the operating limit for vessels of its size,” said Andersen. “The design was developed to ensure high speed and rough weather capability, and the boat satisfied both parameters during transit from Maritime Partner’s facilities in Alesund to Denmark.”
Three boats from the same series have already completed the transit from the yard to Denmark on their own keel, a sea voyage of approximately 519 nautical miles along Norway’s North Sea coast and across the Skagerrak. The transit also provided heavy weather trials, as the first boats endured Sea State eight conditions.
The 12-metre DCRS vessels are improvements over a smaller Maritime Partner boat that has been in service for 15 years. The new design incorporated upgrades, some of which were influenced by the experience gained by crews during operation of the earlier boats, while ensuring compliance with DNV and Danish flag regulations including HSE requirements.
Key features of each of the new boats include an IMO Tier III-compliant propulsion system with selective catalytic reduction technology; spacious and ergonomically laid out interiors to reduce fatigue during long hours; a semi-enclosed wheelhouse providing suitable shelter for treating rescued survivors; inherent self-righting ability; fore and aft towing equipment; infrared cameras, searchlights and other equipment permitting nighttime operations; independent propulsion lines in separate watertight compartments; a self-draining deck; heavy duty mooring systems; and an endurance of four hours or a range of 160 nautical miles when operating at top speed.
“The DCRS required vessels that were slightly larger than the existing FRBs,” said Andersen. “These also needed to be capable of launch and recovery (via landing) at open beaches in rough weather characterised by significant wave heights of up to four metres (13 feet).”
Other requirements include a top speed of at least 40 knots, the ability to operate under Beaufort Force six conditions, quick acceleration, improved manoeuvrability, and all-weather, day/night capability. These will make the new FRBs suitable for duties such as SAR, towing of smaller vessels in distress, assistance to law enforcement and environmental protection authorities, and on-scene coordination of other response assets.
“A significant challenge encountered during the design work was identifying the ideal placement of an exhaust aftertreatment system on such a small vessel,” Andersen told Baird Maritime. “This is because most engine manufacturers do not offer OEM aftertreatment systems for engines in the relevant range.”
An extensive electronics setup in a simple, reliable design
Andersen explained that the preconception for the purchase of the seven FRBs was that DALO’s requirements would be met by an off-the-shelf product. However, market research revealed that a one-to-one match to the agency’s specifications was not possible.
“Evaluation of potential suppliers then focused on selecting a supplier that could ensure the starting point for the vessel's development was closest to the final product and had the capability to achieve the desired result. It was also confirmed that even small vessels require significant engineering, and the number of off-the-shelf products in this boat segment is quite limited.”
Each FRB’s propulsion setup comprises two individual drivelines with each one having a FPT N67 engine with a rated output of 368 kW (494 hp) at 3,200 rpm, a ZF 280 gearbox, a Hamilton HJX29 waterjet, a Frydenbø/Eminox aftertreatment system, and Zipwake trim tabs. The waterjets are also fitted with an off-take for a fire hose.
The electronics setup meanwhile includes a Rhotheta direction finder, two MaxSea TimeZero plotters, a Simrad autopilot, a Teledyne FLIR thermal camera, other gear from Sailor and Jotron, and a Furuno package consisting of an X-band radar and an Area A1 GMDSS. The electronics needed to be simple, reliable, and saltwater-tolerant due to the conditions the boat will normally encounter.
The working deck is spacious, allowing each FRB to carry and secure large quantities of additional equipment for support and rescue operations. A Dacon rescue frame is also fitted.
The crew seats were provided by Ullman Dynamics while Jotun paint was used for the exterior surfaces. Survitec lifeboats are also available should evacuation become necessary.