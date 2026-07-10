VESSEL REFIT | Eden 30 – Police boat refurbished for search and rescue off New South Wales, Australia
The Eden station of Australian volunteer search and rescue (SAR) organisation Marine Rescue NSW recently welcomed its first dedicated vessel into service.
Eden 30 replaces Marine Rescue Eden's SAR boat Xray 30, which had been on loan to the unit since late 2022.
The area of operations of the new Marine Rescue NSW boat encompasses the Far South Coast, and she will be ready to assist boaters in these waters day or night.
Proven design in service with other SAR stations
The 10.4-metre (34.1-foot) Eden 30 is a Steben cabin boat formerly operated by the New South Wales Police Force. The 2006-built vessel was donated to Marine Rescue NSW in March of this year and subsequently underwent a comprehensive refurbishment to ensure she met the operational demands of her new operators.
According to Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Glenn Sullivan, the boat is a highly capable vessel and is similar to the Steber vessels operated by Marine Rescue NSW stations at Bermagui and Batemans Bay.
Featuring new electronics and upgraded interiors
Marine Rescue NSW Fleet Manager Kelvin Parkin added that a full refurbishment of both the interior and exterior has been completed, with the vessel stripped back and upgraded to meet operational requirements. The vessel will be deployed to Twofold Bay and the surrounding waters to assist boaters.
Parkin said the electronics suite has been completely upgraded with new Raymarine navigation and communications systems, new wiring, switching systems and operating consoles. Extensive external works were also completed, including resealing of the roof and decks, new livery, hull repairs and antifoul renewal.
Volunteer safety and comfort have also been prioritised, with the installation of ergonomic shock-mitigating seating to reduce fatigue during extended operations.
The boat has retained her two Yanmar diesel inboard engines. These can propel her to speeds of up to 25 knots and thus make her capable of fast transits in response to time-critical situations
Following refurbishment, Eden 30 was transported by truck to Eden where local Marine Rescue NSW volunteers took delivery of the vessel and commenced induction.
The vessel’s refurbishment was undertaken with financial support from the NSW State Government.