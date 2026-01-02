US Navy ship rescues adrift Filipino fishermen in South China Sea

The navy crew later notified Philippine authorities about the rescue. Work is now underway to ensure that the fishermen are reunited with their families.

The fishermen recounted that their boat's engine became flooded on Sunday, December 28, resulting in power loss. They then survived on only their food and water rations until their rescue four days later.

The fishermen were all from Pangasinan province, from where they had sailed out to sea to conduct fishing activities the day before their boat suffered engine trouble.