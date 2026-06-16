US Navy assists in rescue of 14 stranded Indian sailors in Arabian Sea

A US Navy helicopter assisted in the rescue of 14 Indian mariners in the Northern Arabian Sea on Sunday, June 14.

Upon receiving a distress call from the stranded mariners, a US Navy P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft was first at the scene. The aircraft responded by dropping a search and rescue kit that included a liferaft, which the 14 mariners boarded.

Jabal Ali 9, a Saint Kitts and Nevis-registered Ro-Ro vessel, subsequently arrived on-scene and successfully recovered 11 crewmembers from the raft.