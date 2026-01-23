US Coast Guard, tanker crew rescue capsized rower in Atlantic Ocean

US Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center watchstanders and the crew of the Liberian-flagged crude oil tanker Horten rescued a capsized rower in the Atlantic Ocean east of Puerto Rico on Wednesday, January 21.

Belgian national Benoit Bourguet was rescued on Wednesday evening (local time) after his single-man rowing vessel City of Liverpool was reportedly struck by two rogue waves and capsized in 13- to 15-foot (four- to 4.5-metre) seas, which forced him to deploy and board his liferaft.

Bourguet and his vessel were reportedly competing in a 3,000-mile (5,000-kilometre) rowing race from San Sebastian de la Gomera, Spain, to Nelson’s Dockyard in Antigua. No other vessels in the race have been reported to be in distress.