US Coast Guard rescues two overdue fishermen near Desecheo, Puerto Rico

US Coast Guard air and surface assets rescued two fishermen aboard a disabled overdue fishing vessel in Mona Passage waters off Desecheo, Puerto Rico, on Sunday, March 15.

Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan received a communication from a person who reported an overdue 23-foot (seven-metre) pleasure craft with two people on board on Sunday evening (local time).

The caller relayed two fishermen departed a boat ramp near Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on Saturday morning en route to the La Corona fishing ground. Later that evening, the overdue fishermen informed the reporting source that they were having engine problems.