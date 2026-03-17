US Coast Guard rescues two overdue fishermen near Desecheo, Puerto Rico

US Coast Guard air and surface assets rescued two fishermen aboard a disabled overdue fishing vessel in Mona Passage waters off Desecheo, Puerto Rico, on Sunday, March 15.
Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan received a communication from a person who reported an overdue 23-foot (seven-metre) pleasure craft with two people on board on Sunday evening (local time).
The caller relayed two fishermen departed a boat ramp near Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on Saturday morning en route to the La Corona fishing ground. Later that evening, the overdue fishermen informed the reporting source that they were having engine problems.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast to alert the public and vessel traffic in the area.
Watchstanders also diverted the fast response cutter USCGC Joseph Napier and a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft while the medium endurance cutter USCGC Thetis also diverted to search.
Shortly thereafter, the coast guard aircrew observed a flare and two people waving their arms from a vessel matching the overdue vessel description, and they proceeded to vector-in Joseph Napier to the location.
As the cutter arrived on-scene 25 miles (40 kilometres) offshore, the crew observed a flare being launched from a vessel. The cutter’s small boat crew came alongside the vessel and confirmed the fishermen as the overdue individuals.
With deteriorating weather, heavy winds, scattered rain squalls, and seas building to eight feet, the Joseph Napier small boat crew took the vessel in tow to Mayaguez, where the fishermen were received by awaiting family and friends.
The coast guard said that no medical concerns were reported in this case.