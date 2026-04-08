US Coast Guard rescues overdue boaters off Federated States of Micronesia

A family of three was returned to Chuuk State, part of the Federated States of Micronesia, following search and rescue (SAR) operations conducted by the crew of the US Coast Guard national security cutter USCGC Midgett on Monday, April 6.

Midgett's crew located the missing family after receiving a report from authorities in the FSM and the US Embassy that the vessel was overdue.

At night (local time), Midgett's crew visually located the 23-foot (seven-metre), single-outboard skiff carrying the missing family, two men and one woman, in the waters off the coast of Chuuk State.