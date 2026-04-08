US Coast Guard rescues overdue boaters off Federated States of Micronesia

A family of three was returned to Chuuk State, part of the Federated States of Micronesia, following search and rescue (SAR) operations conducted by the crew of the US Coast Guard national security cutter USCGC Midgett on Monday, April 6.
Midgett's crew located the missing family after receiving a report from authorities in the FSM and the US Embassy that the vessel was overdue.
At night (local time), Midgett's crew visually located the 23-foot (seven-metre), single-outboard skiff carrying the missing family, two men and one woman, in the waters off the coast of Chuuk State.
The family departed Fananu Island on March 30 for the short passage to Murillo Island, but never arrived due to a failure of their single outboard engine.
At the height of search planning, the predicted search area exceeded 14,000 square nautical miles in rough seas with waves reaching 10 feet (three metres).
All three survivors were rescued and uninjured. They were then safely delivered to Weno in Chuuk State for further transport to Fananu Island.
During the SAR operation, watchstanders from the US Coast Guard Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam at Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam developed the search patterns and coordinated with Coast Guard District Oceania and Air Station Barbers Point personnel to launch an HC-130 Hercules airplane and crew from Hawaii to support the search and directed the launch of the fast response cutter USCGC Frederick Hatch from Guam.
Midgett's crew, already conducting a Western Pacific patrol, diverted following a bilateral maritime law enforcement boarding with two embarked officers from the FSM Government in their exclusive economic zone, approximately 200 nautical miles south of Fananu Island.