US Coast Guard rescues crew of disabled fishing vessel near Micronesia's Satawal Atoll

Oliver Henry diverted from its patrol 238 nautical miles north-northeast of the PLB for a 10-hour transit at the best possible speed. Despite challenging weather conditions, including low visibility and thunderstorms in the area, the FRC and the cargo vessel arrived at the search area by 03:00 local time on August 18.

At 08:20, the Oliver Henry crew located the disabled vessel, a 22-foot (6.7-metre) FRP boat with a white hull and blue interior, with six fishers in good condition aboard about 11 nautical miles off Satawal. The vessel, which had been adrift after experiencing engine failure, was towed to Satawal Atoll by the FRC, arriving roughly two hours later. The sea state, reported to be less than a foot (0.3 metre) with winds out of the east at four knots, was particularly favorable for the tow.