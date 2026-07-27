US Coast Guard, partners respond to aircraft crash on Sucia Island, Washington

The US Coast Guard along with the US Navy, the Canadian Coast Guard , and local partner agencies responded to a seaplane crash in Shallow Bay on Sucia Island Marine State Park in Washington on Thursday, July 24.

The coast guard said all 11 of the aircraft's passengers are accounted for and have been transported to various locations to undergo treatment in hospital.

The responding assets included the coast guard Marine Protector-class patrol boat USCGC Blue Shark, a 45-foot (14-metre) response boat medium from Coast Guard Station Bellingham, a coast guard MH-65 Helicopter, a US Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, and vessels from the Washington State Park Rangers and the San Juan County Sheriff's Office.