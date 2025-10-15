Search and Rescue

US Coast Guard, partners rescue 45 people from boat off Agat, Guam

US Coast Guard 45-foot response boat-medium crews from Station Apra Harbor assist passengers aboard Princess Guam, a disabled passenger vessel, off Agat, Guam, October 10, 2025. Coast Guard watchstanders received a notification on VHF-FM channel 16 from the vessel’s crew reporting smoke coming from the engine compartment and that 45 people were aboard.
Crews from the US Coast Guard and the Guam Fire Department rescued 45 people from a disabled passenger vessel off Agat, Guam, on Friday, October 10.

At 9:30 local time on Friday, US Coast Guard watchstanders received a notification on VHF-FM channel 16 from the 45-foot (14-metre) passenger vessel Princess Guam reporting smoke coming from the engine compartment.

Watchstanders notified Guam Fire Rescue 3 and directed the launch of boat crews from Station Apra Harbor.

A Guam Fire Rescue 3 crew arrived on the scene off Agat Bay at 10:00 and reported smoke coming from the engine compartment of Princess Guam.

The coast guard crews of two 45-foot response boat-medium (RB-M) crews and a 29-foot (8.8-metre) response boat-small crew from Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor evacuated 45 passengers from the catamaran and transported them back to Agat Marina.

An RB-M crew then put Princess Guam in tow and returned it safely to the marina.

