US Coast Guard, partners rescue 45 people from boat off Agat, Guam

Crews from the US Coast Guard and the Guam Fire Department rescued 45 people from a disabled passenger vessel off Agat, Guam, on Friday, October 10.
At 9:30 local time on Friday, US Coast Guard watchstanders received a notification on VHF-FM channel 16 from the 45-foot (14-metre) passenger vessel Princess Guam reporting smoke coming from the engine compartment.
Watchstanders notified Guam Fire Rescue 3 and directed the launch of boat crews from Station Apra Harbor.
A Guam Fire Rescue 3 crew arrived on the scene off Agat Bay at 10:00 and reported smoke coming from the engine compartment of Princess Guam.
The coast guard crews of two 45-foot response boat-medium (RB-M) crews and a 29-foot (8.8-metre) response boat-small crew from Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor evacuated 45 passengers from the catamaran and transported them back to Agat Marina.
An RB-M crew then put Princess Guam in tow and returned it safely to the marina.