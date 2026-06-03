US Coast Guard and Good Samaritan rescue distressed boaters off Loiza, Puerto Rico

US Coast Guard air and surface crews and a Good Samaritan rescued three boaters in distress off the coast of Loíza, Puerto Rico, on the night (local time) of Sunday, May 31.

Coast guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan received a call relayed by a 911 emergency service operator at 19:00 on Sunday from a boater reporting that his father had jumped into the water without a lifejacket in an attempt to fix their vessel’s outboard engine and was quickly swept away by the sea state and ocean currents.

The reporting source further relayed two persons remained aboard the disabled vessel.