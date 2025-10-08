UK's Caister Lifeboat formally names 14m rescue craft

The Caister Volunteer Lifeboat Service (CVLS; Caister Lifeboat), an independent maritime search and rescue organisation based at the seaside resort town of Caister-on-Sea in Norfolk in the UK, has formally named its 14-metre rescue boat.
CVLS 45-01, which was delivered to Caister Lifeboat in 2023, has been christened Annette Thurlow. The name was selected to honour the late wife of former Caister Lifeboat coxswain Dick Thurlow.
Annette Thurlow was designed by local naval architecture firm Walker Marine Design and built by Isle of Wight-based Diverse Marine to feature self-righting capability, allowing her to operate under all weather conditions.
The boat has an LOA of 14.03 metres, a beam of 4.76 metres, a maximum draught of only 0.9 metre, and a displacement of 17.9 tonnes. The fully air-conditioned wheelhouse layout has been designed for up to six crewmembers, all with designated shock-mitigation seats.
Two Scania DI13-077M main engines that each produce 552 kW at 2,300 rpm drive Hamilton HJ364 waterjets to propel the boat to speeds in excess of 36 knots, while a service speed of 29 knots will allow the boat to sail for up to 250 nautical miles.