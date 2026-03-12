Three rescued from sinking fishing boat off Boothbay Harbor, Maine

A crew from US Coast Guard Station Boothbay Harbor in Maine rescued three people from the water approximately 23 miles (37 kilometres) south of Boothbay Harbor at around 09:02 local time on Wednesday, March 11.

Station Boothbay Harbor crew located the 40-foot (12-metre) fishing vessel Vesta Renee at 09:01 and rescued three mariners from the water within one minute of arriving on scene. One mariner reported minor hypothermia, while the other two had no reported injuries.

At 07:03, Sector Northern New England received a mayday call, via VHF channel 16, from the crew of Vesta Renee. The mariners reported that the vessel was taking on water and that they intended to abandon ship.