Three rescued following fire on recreational vessel off Naushon Island, Massachusetts

The US Coast Guard rescued three people off Naushon Island, Massachusetts, after they abandoned their burning recreational vessel on Wednesday, October 22.
The coast guard received a mayday call from the three survivors on Wednesday morning (local time) via marine radio.
Volunteers from Naushon Trust administered first aid to the survivors while a coast guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Cape Cod transported them to Cape Cod Hospital for higher care.
A concerned family member had reported the vessel overdue after those on board did not return Tuesday evening.
Coast Guard Station Woods Hole and the Marine Protector-class patrol boat USCGC Razorbill, the Falmouth Police Department, the Falmouth Harbormaster and volunteers from Naushon Trust searched throughout Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for the vessel.
Calls to the crew of the vessel went straight to voicemail and mobile phone pings could not give an accurate location.
After waking up to a vessel fire Monday night, the family abandoned ship and swam to the nearby island, where they found a barn for shelter.
While walking along the beach, the son located the vessel’s marine radio, which had washed ashore.
The 30-foot (nine-metre) pleasure craft Third Wave departed from Eel Pond in Falmouth on Friday with a mother, father and son on board. They intended to remain anchored between Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard throughout the weekend before returning Tuesday afternoon.