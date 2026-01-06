Tender initiated for new Chinese inland rescue vessels

The China Maritime Safety Administration has initiated a tender process for two new all-electric rescue vessels for operation by the Yangtze River Safety Bureau.
The tender calls for the construction of two new vessels that will each have an LOA of 37.5 metres, a beam of 5.5 metres, a depth of 2.6 metres, a design draught of only 1.35 metres, a steel hull, and an aluminium deck.
The vessels will each be fitted with 2,100kWh lithium iron phosphate battery packs driving two 390kW motors to deliver a maximum speed of 16 knots, a cruising speed of just under 11 knots, and a range of 180 kilometres.
The project will also include the construction of dedicated charging infrastructure for the vessels' batteries.
The contract for the two vessels has a total value of approximately CNY35.03 million (US$5.01 million). The selected bidder must deliver the vessels within 365 calendar days from the awarding of the contract.