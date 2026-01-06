Search and Rescue

Tender initiated for new Chinese inland rescue vessels

A China Maritime Safety Administration patrol vessel
A China Maritime Safety Administration patrol vessel
Published on

The China Maritime Safety Administration has initiated a tender process for two new all-electric rescue vessels for operation by the Yangtze River Safety Bureau.

The tender calls for the construction of two new vessels that will each have an LOA of 37.5 metres, a beam of 5.5 metres, a depth of 2.6 metres, a design draught of only 1.35 metres, a steel hull, and an aluminium deck.

The vessels will each be fitted with 2,100kWh lithium iron phosphate battery packs driving two 390kW motors to deliver a maximum speed of 16 knots, a cruising speed of just under 11 knots, and a range of 180 kilometres.

The project will also include the construction of dedicated charging infrastructure for the vessels' batteries.

The contract for the two vessels has a total value of approximately CNY35.03 million (US$5.01 million). The selected bidder must deliver the vessels within 365 calendar days from the awarding of the contract.

Asia
China
China Maritime Safety Administration
Yangtze River

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com