Sweden considers moving maritime rescue duties to coast guard

The Swedish Government received a report recommending the full transfer of maritime and air rescue operations from the Swedish Maritime Administration to the Coast Guard.
This document outlines a plan to move functional parts of the service to enhance national preparedness.
The report also proposes that the Civil Defence Agency should oversee coordination, supervision, and specific training tasks.
Director General of the Swedish Maritime Administration Erik Eklund stated the authority will examine the findings to assess the impact on rescue preparedness.
Eklund noted that while the current operation is well-functioning, the service must be organised, "to ensure the greatest benefit to the nation." He added that the administration is interested in learning about the advantages and disadvantages associated with changing the principal authority.
The report suggests that helicopter resources could see increased use by state actors and other entities, a point previously noted by the Swedish Maritime Administration.
Director of Maritime and Air Rescue at the Swedish Maritime Administration Mattias Hyllert said current regional cooperation for urgent medical transport could be further developed.
"We can do more of such cooperation as long as the basic mission does not suffer," Hyllert stated. These proposals will be shared with stakeholders for feedback before the government takes a final position on the matter.
Existing operations will continue under the Swedish Maritime Administration while the government analyses the investigation and consultation responses.
The current rescue network includes a command centre in Gothenburg and five helicopter bases in locations including Visby and Umeå.
Command functions are currently split between Gothenburg and Norrköping, while training is conducted at a dedicated facility in Arkö.
The government is expected to take a position on the handling of the transition following the conclusion of the stakeholder review period.