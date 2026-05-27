South Korea questions Chinese national found at sea in rubber boat

South Korean authorities are questioning a Chinese national found in a rubber boat off the west coast, the coast guard said on Wednesday, with a media report identifying him as likely to be a dissident who had repeatedly tried to flee China.

The man was on a 3.3-metre (11-feet) boat with a 10-horsepower motor when he was spotted about 38 nautical miles off the west coast late on Monday by a fishing vessel whose crew alerted authorities, the Taean coast guard said in a statement.

He was arrested and is being questioned on suspicion of immigration law violations, it said.