Search for missing fishing vessel crewman off Hawaii terminated

The US Coast Guard ended its search for a missing crewman at 16:30 on April 30 after the individual fell overboard more than 1,200 miles (1,931 kilometres) offshore Hawaii.

The 59-year-old man was reported missing from the Republic of Korea-flagged fishing vessel Oryong 355 on April 26.

Coordinated by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Honolulu, US Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft crews covered an area exceeding 1,973 square nautical miles (6,767 square kilometres).

Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator for Coast Guard Oceania District Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Miller noted the decision followed a thorough review of all available information.

“After carefully weighing all available information, we have decided to suspend our search for the missing crewman,” Miller stated.