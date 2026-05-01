Search for missing fishing vessel crewman off Hawaii terminated

The US Coast Guard ended its search for a missing crewman at 16:30 on April 30 after the individual fell overboard more than 1,200 miles (1,931 kilometres) offshore Hawaii.
The 59-year-old man was reported missing from the Republic of Korea-flagged fishing vessel Oryong 355 on April 26.
Coordinated by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Honolulu, US Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft crews covered an area exceeding 1,973 square nautical miles (6,767 square kilometres).
Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator for Coast Guard Oceania District Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Miller noted the decision followed a thorough review of all available information.
“After carefully weighing all available information, we have decided to suspend our search for the missing crewman,” Miller stated.
He acknowledged the contributions of navy aircrews and the crew of the Maersk Yellowstone, which changed course to join the search.
Watchstanders received notice of the missing individual from the Korea Mission Coordination Centre at 17:00 on April 26. This alert indicated the crewman disappeared from the Oryong 355 at 12:15 that afternoon, southeast of the Big Island.
Following the report, authorities issued a broadcast to vessels in the vicinity and launched a search aircraft from Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
Involved parties included the Singapore-flagged cargo ship Maersk Yellowstone and the US Navy Command Task Force-32.