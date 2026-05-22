Russian inland hospital ship begins full-time operations

The Russian inland hospital ship Saint Luke (Святитель Лука; Svyatitel Luka) has officially commenced operations in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug.
The vessel's initial operations will be in five districts in Khanty-Mansiysk, where the regional government expects approximately 36,000 residents in 94 remote settlements will be served.
The vessel's onboard facilities include 25 clinic/examination spaces, laboratories, and ultrasound and X-ray rooms. She has a crew of 12 and can accommodate 25 medical personnel and up to 50 patients.
The vessel's size and her shallow draught will permit operation along the Ob and Irtysh Rivers and their respective tributaries. An operating speed of just under 13 knots will meanwhile enable her to sail up to 500 kilometres in one day.
Inland waterway transport specialist Severrechflot will be the operator of the vessel.
Construction of Saint Luke was undertaken in compliance with the Russian Classification Society's Ice 20 rules, which indicate safe navigation in surface ice up to 20 cm thick.