Russian inland hospital ship begins full-time operations

The vessel's size and her shallow draught will permit operation along the Ob and Irtysh Rivers and their respective tributaries. An operating speed of just under 13 knots will meanwhile enable her to sail up to 500 kilometres in one day.

Inland waterway transport specialist Severrechflot will be the operator of the vessel.

Construction of Saint Luke was undertaken in compliance with the Russian Classification Society's Ice 20 rules, which indicate safe navigation in surface ice up to 20 cm thick.