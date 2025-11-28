Rescuers step up recovery operations as Southeast Asia flood deaths reach 129

The death toll from floods across large swathes of Southeast Asia rose to at least 129 on Friday, with authorities in the region working to rescue stranded citizens, restore power and communications and coordinate recovery efforts as the waters began to recede.

Large parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand have been stricken by cyclone-fuelled torrential rain for a week, with a rare tropical storm forming in the Malacca Strait.

On badly hit Sumatra in Indonesia, 72 people had been confirmed dead by Friday morning, said Abdul Muhari, spokesman for Indonesia's national disaster mitigation agency.