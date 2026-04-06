Rescuers find body of man who went missing following vessel collision off Singapore

Authorities in Singapore and Indonesia have confirmed the recovery of the body of an individual who went missing following a collision between two vessels off Singapore's Southern Islands late last month.

The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Chua Muhammad Syafidi, who was one of three people on board a small passenger boat that sank after it collided with a supply vessel near the Southern Islands at around 04:15 local time on March 27.

Mr Chua's body was found floating in the sea off the Indonesian island of Karimunin southwest of Singapore three days after the incident, The Straits Times reported. His remains were laid to rest on Sunday, April 5.