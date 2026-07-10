Pakistan Navy finds wreckage of cargo aircraft that crashed in Arabian Sea

The crew of a Pakistan Navy ship have located and recovered some of the wreckage of a commercial cargo aircraft that had crashed in the Arabian Sea earlier this week.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737 operated as Flight 1732 by Pakistan's K2 Airways, had departed Sharjah in the UAE and was en route to Karachi when it made a sudden, rapid descent from an altitude of 10,600 metres while still more than 280 kilometres from its final destination at around 21:18 local time on Tuesday, July 7.

Pakistani authorities had initially reported K2 1732 as missing as its whereabouts were unknown after the crew sent out their last radio transmission, which stated that the aircraft was "rolling."