OPINION | Indonesia's hospital ships are powerful tools of diplomacy

Within Southeast Asia, Indonesia stands out as the only country in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations operating dedicated hospital ships. Its investment is thus particularly striking and highlights its approach to humanitarian readiness and regional diplomacy.

When the Indian Navy announced plans in May to acquire its first hospital ship, it caught my attention. India is the world’s most populous country, home to the fifth-largest navy, and facing flashpoints with Pakistan and China. It already fields nuclear-powered submarines and two aircraft carriers—yet only now is it thinking about a hospital ship.

Then consider Britain. The Royal Navy is among the most capable globally, with nuclear-powered submarines and two modern aircraft carriers, and still, it has no hospital ship. (the casualty-class RFA Argus doesn’t meet the Geneva Conventions’ definition of one).