OPINION | Indonesia's hospital ships are powerful tools of diplomacy

Within Southeast Asia, Indonesia stands out as the only country in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations operating dedicated hospital ships. Its investment is thus particularly striking and highlights its approach to humanitarian readiness and regional diplomacy.
When the Indian Navy announced plans in May to acquire its first hospital ship, it caught my attention. India is the world’s most populous country, home to the fifth-largest navy, and facing flashpoints with Pakistan and China. It already fields nuclear-powered submarines and two aircraft carriers—yet only now is it thinking about a hospital ship.
Then consider Britain. The Royal Navy is among the most capable globally, with nuclear-powered submarines and two modern aircraft carriers, and still, it has no hospital ship. (the casualty-class RFA Argus doesn’t meet the Geneva Conventions’ definition of one).
Indonesia operates three hospital ships despite facing no imminent external threat. On paper, this seems puzzling. Hospital ships come with strict obligations under the Geneva Conventions: they must be marked, declared and used solely for medical purposes. These requirements make them costly and politically sensitive, especially in peacetime.
Yet in Indonesia’s case, the explanation lies less in war than in disasters.
The country is incredibly disaster-prone. It has faced earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, floods and tsunamis. The 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami killed more than 170,000 people and destroyed medical facilities, underscoring the need for mobile medical platforms. The 2009 Padang earthquake and the 2018 Palu earthquake and tsunami further reinforced that lesson.
For Jakarta, hospital ships allow for quick responses when disaster strikes. In this context, three vessels are not excessive; they are insurance.
As well as this, Indonesia’s armed forces have been the country’s most trusted public institution, making it easier to justify procurement by the military than by civilian agencies such as the National Search and Rescue Agency. The navy also already has the sailors, engineers and logistics to operate and maintain large vessels over the long term—capabilities that civilian agencies simply don’t have.
The armed forces also routinely perform non-war tasks: building roads, fighting forest fires, supporting food security programs and even assisting with nutrition campaigns. Running hospital ships for disaster relief fits naturally within their role.
The combination of organisation, trained personnel and logistical capability makes the navy the most practical operator. And, of course, these vessels could also be deployed as protected hospital ships in conflict.
From a strict military perspective, hospital ships may seem irrational, consuming resources that could otherwise go to submarines or patrol aircraft. But I argue they have real value. Geography makes Indonesia disaster-prone; domestic politics makes the military a trusted actor; and diplomacy turns hospital ships into soft-power assets.
In February 2024, KRI Dr Radjiman Wedyodiningrat, an Indonesian hospital ship, sailed to Egypt, carrying humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza. In October and November 2024, KRI Dr Wahidin Sudirohusodo visited Solomon Islands, Fiji, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea, providing medical assistance, treating local communities and strengthening ties across the Pacific. Many of the ship’s crew were local Papuans, reflecting the navy’s commitment to the inclusion of indigenous personnel.
These missions reinforced Indonesia’s humanitarian diplomacy and its role as a responsible actor in the Indo-Pacific.
The operation of hospital ships reflects Jakarta’s definition of security. Instead of focusing narrowly on external adversaries, Indonesia places equal weight on natural disasters and humanitarian crises.
While other nations prioritise high-end warfighting platforms, Indonesia invests in assets that may never fire a shot but can save lives. This demonstrates a broader strategic posture: as a country generally safe from war but highly vulnerable to natural disasters, Indonesia is prioritising versatile capabilities for both peace and conflict.
Indonesia faces no real external threat, has not experienced war for decades, and lacks any near-term war projections. Some analysts even consider it among the safest countries if World War III were to break out. That is why Indonesia’s hospital ships stand out: they don’t follow conventional military logic.
In India or Britain, hospital ships are a luxury, often secondary to combat-focused fleets. Most militaries would hesitate to use their platforms for non-war purposes, fearing it would reduce operational readiness and shorten the service life of expensive equipment.
In Indonesia, by contrast, hospital ships are practical tools, supporting disaster response, humanitarian aid and regional diplomacy. Their value is measured not in offensive capability but in flexibility, soft power and the ability to respond to crises at home and abroad. For Indonesia, hospital ships are humanitarian platforms, providing medical aid impartially both at home and abroad, while also serving as credible war assets.
