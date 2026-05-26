NGO to retire ocean-going hospital ship in 2028

Switzerland-based global health charity Mercy Ships recently confirmed that the hospital ship Africa Mercy will be retired from service in 2028.

The ship's onboard equipment that can still be reused will be incorporated in Africa Mercy II, which is under construction at Guangzhou Shipyard International's facilities in China and is scheduled for delivery in 2028 and service entry in 2029.

Africa Mercy's retirement will leave only Africa Mercy II and the 2021-built Global Mercy as the only vessels in the Mercy Ships flee