New rescue boat to enter service at Isle of Skye, UK

A new search and rescue (SAR) boat will soon enter service with the UK's Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) station at Portree on the Isle of Skye.

Named Peter and Mary, the all-weather SAR boat was designed and built entirely in-house by the RNLI. The boat has self-righting ability while her waterjet propulsion delivers a top speed of 25 knots, making her as fast as the Portree RNLI station's current SAR boat Stanley Watson Barker, which has been in service since 1996.

The new boat has begun undergoing extensive sea trials to prepare her for active service. The volunteer crew of Portree RNLI are already underway with the necessary training to enable them to operate the vessel.