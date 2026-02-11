Massive search effort launched after fishing boat goes missing off Occidental Mindoro, Philippines

Philippine authorities have been conducting a comprehensive search of the waters off Occidental Mindoro province after a fishing boat was reported missing here earlier this week.
The outrigger boat identified as MJ2 had sailed out of Lian in nearby Batangas province at around 16:00 local time on Sunday, February 8.
The boat was expected to return to Lian at 07:00 on Monday, February 9. However, neither the vessel nor its four crewmembers were seen as of 15:00 on the said date.
The Philippine Coast Guard has deployed a fixed-wing surveillance aircraft and the 44-metre multi-role response vessel BRP Cabra to the waters off Lubang Island in Occidental Mindoro as part of a multi-agency search effort.
The coast guard has also sent out radio broadcasts requesting all fishing boats and commercial ships transiting the area to report any possible sightings of the missing vessel or its crew.
No trace of MJ2 or the four missing fishermen has yet been found as of Wednesday, February 11.