Massive search effort launched after fishing boat goes missing off Occidental Mindoro, Philippines

Philippine authorities have been conducting a comprehensive search of the waters off Occidental Mindoro province after a fishing boat was reported missing here earlier this week.

The outrigger boat identified as MJ2 had sailed out of Lian in nearby Batangas province at around 16:00 local time on Sunday, February 8.

The boat was expected to return to Lian at 07:00 on Monday, February 9. However, neither the vessel nor its four crewmembers were seen as of 15:00 on the said date.