Indonesian Navy hospital ships prepare for possible return to Middle East for Gaza relief effort

The Indonesian Navy is preparing two of its hospital ships and various other assets for potential deployment to the Palestinian territory of Gaza to support humanitarian efforts in the area. If approved, the deployment of the ships will form part of a proposed Indonesian peacekeeping force that will support United Nations-led activities including the implementation of a possible ceasefire.

The hospital ship KRI Dr Wahidin Sudirohusodo has since been repainted white at the facilities of local state-owned shipbuilder PAL in compliance with the Geneva Convention. The vessel is also undergoing a technical inspection to ensure its readiness as well as that of the onboard equipment.