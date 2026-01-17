Indonesian fisheries surveillance aircraft missing with 11 onboard

Indonesian rescuers were searching on Saturday for an ATR 42-500 fisheries surveillance aircraft that went missing with 11 people on board, officials said.

The Indonesia Air Transport plane lost contact with air traffic control at about 13:30 (05:30 GMT) around Maros region in South Sulawesi province, Andi Sultan, an official at the local rescue agency, told Reuters.

The aircraft had been heading to Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi, after departing from Yogyakarta province before contact was lost, Sultan said.

There were eight crew and three passengers on board, he added.