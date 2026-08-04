Indian Navy takes delivery of second Nistar-class submarine rescue ship

The Indian Navy recently took delivery of a new dive support vessel (DSV) designed and built locally by Hindustan Shipyard in Visakhapatnam.

The future INS Nipun is the second of two long-endurance DSVs that will be used primarily for the rescue of crews of distressed submarines. Class lead ship INS Nistar was delivered to the navy in 2025.

The DSV's secondary duties will include patrols, general search and rescue, salvage, underwater inspections, and non-combatant evacuation operations.

The vessel has a length of 118.4 metres, a beam of 22.8 metres, a displacement of 9,350 tonnes, and two diesel engines that deliver a cruising speed of 14 knots and an endurance of 60 days.