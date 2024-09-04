Indian Coast Guard vessels respond to deadly helicopter crash in Arabian Sea off Gujarat

Four SAR vessels have since arrived in an area just off Gujarat where a coast guard Dhruv light helicopter had attempted to evacuate an injured sailor from the Indian-flagged chemical tanker Hari Leela in the late evening (local time) of Monday, September 2.

The coast guard said the helicopter then made a hard landing on the surface of the water and eventually sank. Tragically, the bodies of two deceased occupants along with the aircraft's wreckage were recovered on Tuesday, September 3.