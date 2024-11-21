Future Canadian Coast Guard rescue boat hits the water
Quebec shipyard Chantier Naval Forillon (CNF) has floated out a new search and rescue (SAR) boat slated for the Canadian Coast Guard. The future CCGS Cascumpec Bay belongs to a series of 20 vessels built for the coast guard by CNF and Hike Metal Products of Ontario.
Named after Cascumpec Bay off Prince Edward Island, the aluminium-hulled SAR boat was built to a design by naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL) in compliance to Lloyd's Register's Special Service Craft rules. The RAL design is itself an improved variant of the Severn-class lifeboats operated by the UK's Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
Compared to the earlier RNLI boats, the future Cascumpec Bay and its sisters each have a larger size, a greater range, and specific design elements that will allow operation even under extreme weather conditions. The boat therefore has self-righting ability and is durable enough to withstand 12-metre seas and Beaufort Force 12 conditions.
A cruising speed of 15 knots will yield a range of 250 nautical miles. However, as part of its standard operating profile, the boat will be limited to only 100 nautical miles from shore. The boat is also configured to maintain a maximum 30-minute state-of-readiness, which means it will be ready to respond as soon as the crew receives an alert.
Seating is provided for an additional two people such as medical personnel, two survivors on stretchers, and up to 12 seated survivors. In support of the vessel's secondary missions including maintenance of aids to navigation, environmental response, maritime security, and fisheries management, it will occasionally be used to transport up to 16 personnel in addition to the crew.
The future Cascumpec Bay is a sister of CCGS Baie des Chaleurs, which was delivered by CNF to the coast guard late last year.