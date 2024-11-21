Future Canadian Coast Guard rescue boat hits the water

A cruising speed of 15 knots will yield a range of 250 nautical miles. However, as part of its standard operating profile, the boat will be limited to only 100 nautical miles from shore. The boat is also configured to maintain a maximum 30-minute state-of-readiness, which means it will be ready to respond as soon as the crew receives an alert.

Seating is provided for an additional two people such as medical personnel, two survivors on stretchers, and up to 12 seated survivors. In support of the vessel's secondary missions including maintenance of aids to navigation, environmental response, maritime security, and fisheries management, it will occasionally be used to transport up to 16 personnel in addition to the crew.

The future Cascumpec Bay is a sister of CCGS Baie des Chaleurs, which was delivered by CNF to the coast guard late last year.