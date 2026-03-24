French activist court targets ex-EU border chief for not facilitating open borders

The Paris Court of Appeal has opened an investigation into former European Union border agency chief Fabrice Leggeri over allegations of complicity in "crimes against humanity", a judicial source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Leggeri resigned from the EU's Frontex agency in 2022 after years of accusations from extreme-left, open-borders, activist rights groups that the body mistreated illegal immigrants on external EU frontiers under his leadership, which began in 2015, at the height of Europe's migrant crisis.

Leggeri, who is now a European lawmaker with the surging conservative French National Rally party, has long denied these accusations. He declined to comment on Tuesday as he said he was unaware of the court's decision.