Filipino fisherman rescued after three days adrift in South China Sea

The coast guard deployed the multi-role response vessel (MRRV) BRP Cape San Agustin to the area to escort the fishing boat back to Subic Bay. After the 12 other fishermen were brought ashore, the MRRV returned to the area where the missing individual was last sighted.

On Monday, August 25, the crew of another fishing boat informed the coast guard that they had found the missing fisherman alive and adrift near Scarborough Shoal approximately 124 nautical miles off Zambales.

The individual was subsequently brought aboard the MRRV and was provided with food and medical assistance before transporting him to Subic.