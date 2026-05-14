Ferry crew rescue distressed paddleboarders off Largs, Scotland

The crew of a passenger vessel successfully rescued two paddleboarders who had gotten in distress of the coast of the town of Largs in Scotland on Friday, May 8, local media reported earlier this week.

The CalMac-operated Ro-Pax ferry Loch Shira was underway between Largs and Cumbrae at around 21:30 local time on Friday when her crew were notified by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency that two people were in distress in the water the nearby Castle Bay area.

The paddleboarders had been unable to swim to shore due to the tidal conditions at the time, while the presence of navigational hazards made it impractical for the ferry's crew to lower the ramp to bring the two individuals on board.