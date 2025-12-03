FACTBOX | What we know about Malaysia’s missing MH370 plane, as fresh search to start 11 years after disappearance

The disappearance nearly 12 years ago of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 with 239 people on board remains one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries.

The Boeing 777 went missing on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014. More than 150 Chinese passengers and 50 Malaysians were on the flight, as well as citizens of France, Australia, Indonesia, India, the United States, Ukraine and Canada, among others.

Satellite data analysis showed the plane likely crashed somewhere in the southern Indian Ocean, off the coast of Western Australia. However, two major searches failed to come up with any significant findings.

A new search for the missing aircraft will commence on December 30, 2025.