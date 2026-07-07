Ex-police boat donated to Australian volunteer rescue organisation

The Eden station of Australian volunteer search and rescue (SAR) organisation Marine Rescue NSW recently welcomed its first dedicated vessel into service.

Eden 30 replaces Marine Rescue Eden's SAR boat Xray 30, which has been on loan to the unit since late 2022.

The 10.4-metre Eden 30 is a Steben cabin boat formerly operated by the New South Wales Police Force. The 2006-built vessel was donated to Marine Rescue NSW in March 2026 and has undergone a comprehensive refurbishment to ensure it met the operational demands of its new operators.