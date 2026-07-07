Ex-police boat donated to Australian volunteer rescue organisation

The Eden station of Australian volunteer search and rescue (SAR) organisation Marine Rescue NSW recently welcomed its first dedicated vessel into service.
Eden 30 replaces Marine Rescue Eden's SAR boat Xray 30, which has been on loan to the unit since late 2022.
The 10.4-metre Eden 30 is a Steben cabin boat formerly operated by the New South Wales Police Force. The 2006-built vessel was donated to Marine Rescue NSW in March 2026 and has undergone a comprehensive refurbishment to ensure it met the operational demands of its new operators.
“ED 30 is a highly capable vessel and is similar to the Steber vessels operated by Marine Rescue Bermagui and Batemans Bay," said Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Glenn Sullivan.
"The next chapter for this vessel will be assisting boaters on Twofold Bay and surrounding offshore waters," added Marine Rescue NSW Fleet Manager Kelvin Parkin. "A full refurbishment of both the interior and exterior has been completed, with the vessel stripped back and refurbished to meet operational requirements."
Parkin said the electronics suite has been completely upgraded with new Raymarine navigation and communications systems, new wiring, switching systems and operating consoles. Extensive external works were also completed, including resealing of the roof and decks, new livery, hull repairs and antifoul renewal.