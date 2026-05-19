Cruise ship rescues nine castaways off Florida coast

The crew of a cruise ship came to the aid of nine people who were in distress on a small boat off the Florida coast on Saturday, May 16.

Mardi Gras, a 340-metre cruise ship operated by Carnival Corporation, had just departed Port Canaveral on a scheduled Caribbean voyage when her crew spotted people on a small boat waving a distress flag some 33 nautical miles off the coast at around 17:45 local time on Saturday.

The crew notified the US Coast Guard and deployed a rescue tender. The nine people on the small boat were later brought aboard the cruise ship, where they received medical attention.