Crew rescued after fishing boat sinks off western Philippines

The Philippine Coast Guard has successfully rescued the crewmembers of a fishing vessel that had sunk off Palawan province in the western Philippines earlier this week.

The vessel identified as Nornina A had sailed out of Palawan's Balabac municipality with eight people on board for a fishing trip near Sabina Shoal in the Spratly Islands on June 12, 2026.

As Nornina A was returning to Balabac on Monday, June 22, the crew discovered that the vessel had suffered water ingress. The coast guard said the flooding was only discovered when the situation had already become critical, forcing the crew to abandon the vessel.