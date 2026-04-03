Car carrier rescues distressed boaters in Bay of Biscay

The crew of a pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) successfully rescued all four occupants of a sailing yacht in distress in the Bay of Biscay off the French and Spanish coasts, the ship's operator confirmed via social media on Thursday, April 2.

The PCTC Autosun, which is operated by United European Car Carriers (UECC), was underway when her crew received a mayday call and was instructed by maritime rescue authorities to proceed to the yacht's last reported position.

UECC said the PCTC's crew immediately initiated a course alteration and increased readiness after receiving the distress alert. A man overboard signal and general alarm were activated to ensure full crew readiness.