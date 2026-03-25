BOOK REVIEW | Working Boats – Safety, Salvage, and Rescue: An Inside Look at Eight Adventurous Watercraft

Farley Mowat’s 1958 account of the steam-powered salvage tug Foundation Franklin introduced many readers to the dangers and fortitude of early salvage work.

Technology has brought the still dangerous salvage work a long way since then. Modern self-righting surf boats, helicopters, and powerful diesel tugs all contribute to the modern safety and rescue work.

In his new, profusely illustrated book, Working Boats: Safety, Salvage & Rescue, Tom Crestodina takes the reader to a wide range of working boats; both salvage and salvaged, as well as explaining much of the safety systems on board modern vessels.